Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 11, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 226,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,450.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,225 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 207,898.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Karachi PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Islamabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Peshawar PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Quetta PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Sialkot PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Attock PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Gujranwala PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Jehlum PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Multan PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Bahawalpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Gujrat PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Nawabshah PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Chakwal PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Hyderabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Nowshehra PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Sargodha PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Faisalabad PKR 226,800 PKR 2617 Mirpur PKR 226,800 PKR 2617

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis