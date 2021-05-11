Pakistan condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinians, Al-Aqsa Mosque
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the air strikes by Israel in Gaza that resulted in deaths and injuries to so many innocent Palestinians including children.
In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri said this is yet another reprehensible action during the holy month of Ramadan, following the increased restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of Palestinians, and the attacks in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque.
He said the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians, causing death and injuries, defies all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.
The spokesperson said Pakistan calls upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people.
He said establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only sustainable guarantee for peace in the region.
At least 22 Palestinians were martyred including nine children, as Israel launched military strikes in Gaza following heightened tensions between the law enforcement agencies in Jerusalem with Palestinian civilians.
Violence has spiralled since the Israeli police attacked unarmed Palestinians praying in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound, wounding hundreds of Palestinians in the process.
Al-Aqsa mosque – Pakistan announces Palestine ... 09:43 PM | 11 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan would observe Palestine Day on Friday, Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Representative ...
