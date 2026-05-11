35 injured, over 100 vehicles burned as fire breaks out at Customs warehouse in Mastung

MASTUNG – Firefighters are still battling a blaze at a Pakistan Customs warehouse near Lakpass Toll Plaza in Mastung, Balochistan, more than 22 hours after it broke out.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mastung said the fire started around 10 am on Sunday. The warehouse stored LPG cylinders, fuel, chemicals, dried fruits, clothes, and tires, making the situation particularly hazardous.

Following the fire, multiple explosions occurred due to LPG tankers and gas cylinders. Thirty-five people were injured by the flames and have been hospitalized for treatment. Over 100 vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

Ten fire brigade vehicles are engaged in controlling the blaze, and the Quetta-Karachi highway, temporarily closed due to the incident, has since been reopened as the fire intensity decreased.

The DC emphasized the dangers posed by the storage of flammable materials and said efforts to contain the fire remain ongoing.