Rawalpindi imposes Section 144, bans all gatherings around Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi authorities have imposed Section 144, banning all types of gatherings around Adiala Jail and sensitive installations in the city.

According to an official notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, the measure has been taken in view of the law and order situation. Under Section 144, all public gatherings, rallies, processions, and sit-ins have been prohibited near Adiala Jail, the Red Zone, and other sensitive sites.

The order also bans carrying weapons, sticks, stones, petrol bombs, and explosives. Any attempt to remove police barriers or disrupt traffic has also been strictly prohibited.

The notification states that Section 144 will remain in force from May 5 to May 19, 2026.

Authorities said the decision was necessary to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the area.