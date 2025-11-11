LESCO tightens Solar Net Metering rules, swaps old meters for Smart AMI Units

LAHORE – Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) imposed strict new regulations for net metering projects after a sharp rise in cases of consumers installing substandard or non-compliant solar inverters.

Under the updated framework, all net metering applicants must now provide the inverter’s serial number along with the manufacturer’s name, which will be logged into LESCO’s Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. The company made it clear that applications missing this critical information will face automatic cancellation of meter allocation.

LESCO officials stressed that the submitted inverter numbers will be thoroughly verified during meter installation. Any discrepancy or mismatch will prevent the meter from being connected to the grid, ensuring that only certified, compliant solar equipment is allowed to operate.

The new rules also stipulate that inverter numbers provided by companies in their documentation will form part of the official record, creating a permanent trail for verification purposes. This step is aimed at eliminating the use of fake or low-quality inverters and maintaining the integrity of the net metering system.

LESCO spokesperson said, “These measures are designed to protect consumers and the electricity grid from faulty installations. Only approved and verified solar devices will be allowed to connect, and any violation will result in strict action.”

By tightening oversight, the utility hopes to prevent poor-quality equipment from compromising grid stability, ensure safe and efficient solar installations, and maintain public confidence in the net metering program.

Consumers looking to participate in net metering are urged to ensure their inverters are properly registered and verified before applying, as LESCO has made it clear that non-compliance will result in meter allocation rejection and installation delays.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) also announced a phased replacement of bi-directional green meters installed on solar power connections with modern AMI smart and AMR meters. The new meters will directly link the billing system to the control room, eliminating the need for manual meter readings or photo submissions. This move is expected to streamline the billing process and improve accuracy.

Sources say the implementation of the online billing system is likely to significantly reduce complaints related to electricity theft and overbilling. It is noteworthy that LESCO had imposed a ban on the purchase of bi-directional green meters last September.