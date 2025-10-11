“Pakistanis can now get their CNIC in just 10 Minutes”, minister says

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister of State for Interior Senator Talal Chaudhry inaugurated NADRA Mega Center in Jaranwala on Friday, promising that all citizens can now obtain their national identity cards in just 10 minutes.

Speaking at ceremony, Senator Chaudhry said, our work speaks for itself, saying no government has implemented as many development projects as the current administration. He also noted that repair work on Lahore Road has been completed, and the Green Bus service will be launched soon.

Chaudhry stressed government’s commitment to international collaboration, saying Pakistan has been entrusted with the security of the Holy Mosques in 57 countries. He added, “The Prime Minister and Field Marshal are working in partnership, and major nations are eager to collaborate with Pakistan.”

He further stressed the importance of unity between Pakistan’s institutions and political leadership. “Politics of chaos will no longer work. It is not the Prime Minister but some people who need to change their mindset,” he added.

Minister further sheds light on development projects, saying Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for cheap electricity, infrastructure development, and employment amassed global praise.

Senator Chaudhry concluded by urging citizens to vote based on performance, saying, “We are not part of any chaos, and we will no longer be blackmailed by anyone. If we wanted to use power, no one would have been on the streets.”