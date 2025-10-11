Synergy Dentsu wins Gold, Silver and Black Honors At Dragons Of Asia 2025 Awards

KARACHI – Synergy Dentsu, one of Pakistan’s leading creative agencies under the Synergy Group, has brought international recognition home by winning top honors at the Dragons of Asia 2025 Awards.

The agency’s outstanding performance, earning Gold, Silver, and Black Dragons across multiple categories, shows its position as a creative powerhouse driving purposeful communication and innovative storytelling from Pakistan to the regional stage.

At this year’s awards, Synergy Dentsu won the coveted Gold Dragon for Pakistan State Oil’s ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’ (Iqbal Day Campaign), a culturally resonant campaign that captured national pride and emotion through timeless poetry and powerful visual storytelling. The agency also secured a Silver Dragon for the ‘Hyundai ELANTRA Hybrid Launch Campaign,’ which was recognized across Asia — including India, Sri Lanka, and Malaysiam for its seamless blend of creativity, innovation, and strategic storytelling.

Black Dragon for the ‘Raast Campaign’ further underscored Synergy Dentsu’s ability to deliver communication that drives awareness and trust in Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Group, said,

“These wins reflect the strength of ideas that carry purpose. At Synergy Dentsu, we believe creativity should not only inform but inspire, shaping narratives that make people think and feel. Winning a Gold Dragon for a campaign rooted in Pakistan’s cultural identity makes us immensely proud, it’s proof that local stories, told with heart and vision, can resonate globally. I congratulate our teams for their passion, resilience, and the spirit of excellence that defines Synergy.”

The recognition at the Dragons of Asia adds to Synergy Dentsu’s growing list of international accolades, including honors at the Effie Awards, AFAA Awards, and Dragons of Pakistan, further solidifying its legacy as one of the region’s most awarded and trusted creative agencies.