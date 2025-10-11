Two militants killed as attack on police station in Peshawar thwarted

PESHAWAR – A terrorist attack on a police station in Peshawar’s Hassan Khel area was successfully foiled on Saturday, with two militants killed in the ensuing exchange of gunfire.

Militants launched the assault on the police station, leading to intense firefights between the attackers and the police. Senior police officials confirmed that the terrorists were armed with heavy weaponry, making the situation highly dangerous.

Quick to respond, the police launched a counterattack that resulted in the death of two militants. However, reports also suggested that there might be more terrorists in the area, and the situation remains critical.

In response to the escalating danger, police forces requested reinforcements, and an Elite Force team was dispatched to the scene. The CCPO (Capital City Police Officer) of Peshawar confirmed that firefighting efforts were ongoing, with security forces taking all necessary measures to fully neutralize the threat.

A day earlier, security forces successfully repelled a terrorist attack on a police training school in Dera Ismail Khan late on Friday, killing five assailants, including a suicide bomber.

The attackers launched their assault around 8:30 pm, triggering gunfire and explosions, which echoed through the area. However, security forces responded swiftly, preventing the attackers from reaching their intended targets within the training center.

In the ensuing clash, seven police personnel made the ultimate sacrifice, embracing martyrdom while defending the facility. Their bravery helped thwart the attackers’ plans and ensured the safety of nearly 200 police recruits and officers who were present at the center during the attack.

According to police officials, the joint operation, which involved police and other security agencies, was completed overnight.

The attackers were cornered within the training school’s premises, and all blocks, including the NADRA office, were declared cleared after a thorough sweep.

The security forces’ coordinated efforts ensured that there were no further casualties among the trainees.

Meanwhile, hospital sources confirmed that 13 injured police personnel were transported to the DHQ Hospital’s trauma center for medical treatment, where they are currently receiving care.