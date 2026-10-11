Security tightened around Adiala Jail as KP Emergency sparks Fresh Tensions

RAWALPINDI – Adiala Jail, the high-security prison where Imran Khan has been held, and its surrounding areas have been placed on high alert, with additional police deployment, anti-riot forces, water cannons and shipping containers brought in as security tightens amid the unfolding emergency situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Authorities are preparing for heightened security concerns as political tensions escalate over the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additional police personnel have been deployed within a six-kilometre radius of the prison. A large number of containers have also been brought near Gate No. 5, while a water cannon has been stationed outside the jail and anti-riot force personnel deployed in the surrounding areas.

The security measures show an intensified law enforcement presence around the prison as the political situation develops. However, authorities have not publicly confirmed whether the deployments are directly linked to any specific planned protest or gathering.

Rawalpindi authorities decided to establish eight new checkpoints at different locations along Adiala Road. Vehicles travelling near Adiala Jail will face strict checking, while commuters passing through the area will also be required to present their national identity cards for verification.

Police sources have advised residents of Adiala Road and nearby neighbourhoods to carry their original identity cards while travelling to avoid unnecessary inconvenience during security checks.

The latest security arrangements come as the Rawalpindi administration has already imposed Section 144 until November 8, restricting activities covered by the order.