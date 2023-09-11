Weather update for Islamabad 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted hot and humid weather in most parts of the country.

Islamabad Rain Update

The PMD predicted rain-thunderstorm at isolated places in Islamabad, and adjoining hilly areas.

Islamabad temperature today

On Monday, the mercury reached 31°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 65 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 3km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded 171, which is very unhealthy. Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country; however, rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Northeast Punjab, Southeast Sindh, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.