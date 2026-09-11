Pml N Mna Mahmood Bashir Virk Breathes His Last At 89

GUJRANWALA – Senior leader and sitting National Assembly member Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk passed away on Friday.

Virk died after battling an illness for some time. The seasoned politician had been receiving medical treatment in Lahore before his death. His family has not disclosed the exact nature of the illness.

Virk was serving as the elected representative of NA-77 Gujranwala-I, a seat he won on the PML-N ticket in the 2024 general elections. His victory came with a significant vote margin. Virk secured 109,704 votes, defeating independent candidate Rashida Tariq, who polled 91,825 votes. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Imtiaz Safdar Warraich stood third with 17,059 votes.

Virk took oath as a member of the National Assembly and continued to represent Gujranwala as a PML-N lawmaker. His sudden death while still serving as a sitting MNA has triggered grief among party workers, political supporters and figures associated with the constituency. Condolences have begun pouring in as news of his passing spreads across Gujranwala.

Virk had remained associated with the PML-N for years and was regarded as one of the party’s senior political figures in the region. His longstanding political presence had made him a familiar and influential name in Gujranwala’s political landscape.

Details regarding his funeral prayers and burial arrangements are expected to be announced by the family. For now, the circumstances surrounding his illness remain largely undisclosed, with family sources confirming only that Virk had been undergoing treatment in Lahore before his death.