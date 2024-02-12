Security forces kill two terrorists in Madan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Mardan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said military’s media wing on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, after intense fire exchange, two terrorists were killed, it said, adding that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Local populace appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism, the ISPR said.