Nine Pakistanis repatriated from Jeddah
ISLAMABAD - The nine Pakistani who stuck in Saudi Arabia had been repatriated the other day after Community Welfare Attache (CWA) Jeddah sorted out their problem.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari had directed CWA Jeddah Majid Hussain to help these people.
The nine Pakistanis named Nazir Ahmed, Sharifan Bibi, Sattan Bibi, Muhammad Bashir, Hafiz Mehmood, Yasmeen Tariq, Saddan Bibi, Shaman Bibi and Musarrat Parveen were on a visit to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
They were stuck up in Jeddah as their passports were taken away by hotel agent who went missing.
When reported, the SAPM on OP&HRD directed the CWA Jeddah Majid Hussain Memon for help who traced out the agent and managed to repatriate all nine people safely.
