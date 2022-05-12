Imran Khan files review petition against SC verdict on deputy speaker’s ruling
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court against a decision on the ruling of the National Assembly’s Speaker on the vote of no-confidence.
The former prime minister in his review petition pleaded that Article 248 of the Constitution bars any other institution from interfering in the affairs of the Parliament.
The deputy speaker’s ruling was in accordance with Article 5 when he rejected a vote of no-confidence against the prime minister, the petition said.
Imran Khan in his application said that soon after the ruling, he sent advice for the dissolution of the National Assembly. It said that the apex court’s decision neither had the record of the advice nor termed it unconstitutional.
“Article 248 does not make the applicant answerable for exercising any constitutional powers before any court,” the former premier said in his plea.
A five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution.
The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion.
