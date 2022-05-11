US terms Imran Khan’s allegations as ‘propaganda’

WASHINGTON – The US government on Wednesday termed former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations about his ouster as a “propaganda, misinformation, and lies”.

In April, ex-prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-trust motion and Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

However, Imran Khan repeatedly blamed the US government for his ouster, claiming that US President Joe Biden’s administration was behind the regime change in Pakistan.

The US government time and again rejected his allegations. In the wee hours of Wednesday, during a regular press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price responded to a question that Khan is still blaming US efforts for his ouster from the prime minister’s office and leading an anti-American campaign.

“We are not going to let propaganda, allegations, disinformation, and lies harm bilateral relationships, including the one with Pakistan,” Ned Price said.

The State Department spokesperson also responded to the question regarding the telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and US Secretary Antony Blinken.

During the phone call, Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on assumption of his office and expressed his desire to strengthen the "mutually-beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relations".