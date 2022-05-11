US terms Imran Khan’s allegations as ‘propaganda’
Share
WASHINGTON – The US government on Wednesday termed former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegations about his ouster as a “propaganda, misinformation, and lies”.
In April, ex-prime minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-trust motion and Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
However, Imran Khan repeatedly blamed the US government for his ouster, claiming that US President Joe Biden’s administration was behind the regime change in Pakistan.
'Shehbaz Sharif is real Mir Jaffar of Pakistan,' ... 10:55 PM | 10 May, 2022
JHELUM – Former prime minister Imran Khan has said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is the 'real Mir Jaffar and Mir ...
The US government time and again rejected his allegations. In the wee hours of Wednesday, during a regular press briefing, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price responded to a question that Khan is still blaming US efforts for his ouster from the prime minister’s office and leading an anti-American campaign.
“We are not going to let propaganda, allegations, disinformation, and lies harm bilateral relationships, including the one with Pakistan,” Ned Price said.
The State Department spokesperson also responded to the question regarding the telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and US Secretary Antony Blinken.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.
During the phone call, Secretary Blinken congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto on assumption of his office and expressed his desire to strengthen the "mutually-beneficial Pakistan-US bilateral relations".
US Secretary of State Blinken greets Bilawal ... 11:31 PM | 6 May, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received a telephone call from US Secretary of ...
- What can farmers do to increase the efficiency of fertilizers?07:21 PM | 6 May, 2022
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
-
- Sri Lanka announces women’s squad for Pakistan tour07:13 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Iman Mazari pleads case of PTI activist who exchanged barbs with her ...06:43 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Bill Gates in self-isolation after contracting coronavirus06:15 PM | 11 May, 2022
- PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif for the first time after assuming ...05:44 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Amna Ilyas' new bold workout video goes viral04:38 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Dania removes Aamir Liaquat’s name from Instagram04:02 PM | 11 May, 2022
- Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of 'Pasoori' wins hearts09:31 PM | 10 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022