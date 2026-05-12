All housing societies in Lahore to undergo fresh audit

LAHORE – Police in capital city of Punjab have decided to conduct a comprehensive security audit of housing societies across the city in an effort to improve safety measures in residential areas.

The audit will include a detailed review of the existing security arrangements in all housing societies. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has directed authorities to immediately strengthen security measures and submit audit reports to the relevant departments.

Officials stated that legal action could be taken against housing societies found to have unsatisfactory security arrangements.

Under the new directives, housing societies have been instructed to improve CCTV camera coverage and monitoring systems, while modern security screening systems are to be installed at entry and exit points.

Authorities have also emphasized increasing the number of trained security guards, promoting gated community systems, and restricting the movement of criminal elements in residential areas.

In addition, officials stressed the need for stronger coordination between private security companies and housing society administrations. Societies have also been directed to maintain complete records of residents and visitors.

Police said the use of modern technology and surveillance systems would help make crime prevention efforts more effective across the city.