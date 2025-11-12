Karachi traffic police to deploy robots for issuing e-challans next month

KARACHI – Karachi traffic police have decided to introduce robots for issuing e-challans under the city’s ongoing e-tracks system in order to streamline the traffic enforcement system.

Speaking at an event in Karachi, DIG Traffic, Peer Mohammad Shah, revealed that the city will soon roll out a third method for issuing e-challans – through the use of robots.

He said the robots will be deployed on various roads, including Saddar and Tariq Road, starting next month.

The robots, which will travel at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour, will scan vehicles while moving and automatically issue e-challans to those violating parking or traffic regulations.

This new initiative is expected to make the enforcement of traffic rules more efficient and reduce human intervention in monitoring violations.

It is also seen as part of the broader efforts to enhance traffic management in Karachi.

As part of the ongoing e-track system, nearly 50,000 citizens have already received e-challans for traffic violations over the past two weeks.

The new robot-powered method is anticipated to further bolster the city’s efforts in managing traffic and improving road safety.