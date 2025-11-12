Man killed over alleged goat theft in Pakistan’s Tharparkar

THARPARKAR – A man waskilled after being attacked over an alleged goat theft in the Diplo area of Tharparkar, a district in Sindh province of Pakistan.

Reports said five individuals assaulted the victim, striking him with axes, leaving him severely injured.

The victim was rushed to the Diplo Hospital in critical condition and was being transferred to Hyderabad for further treatment when he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Police have registered a murder case based on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

Four of the five suspects have been arrested, while authorities continue their investigation into the tragic incident.