National Assembly approves 27th Amendment with two-thirds majority

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly has approved the 27th Constitutional Amendment Bill with additional amendments by a two-thirds majority.

A total of 234 members voted in favor of the amendment, while 4 members opposed it.

The amendment, previously passed by the Senate, was presented in the National Assembly with additional changes. Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced six new amendments, and the House approved 59 clauses with a two-thirds majority.

Following the approval of these additional amendments, the bill will be sent back to the Senate.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Murtaza Wahab, and the Attorney General were also present.

When a journalist asked whether the amendment aimed to favor one person, Bilawal replied, “I’ll address that in my speech.”

Asked about criticism against the PPP over the 27th Amendment, Bilawal said, “The PPP has always faced criticism.”

After the meeting, the Law Minister told the media that discussions were ongoing on two or three good suggestions related to the amendment and that voting would take place today. He added that if there were any changes to the Senate-approved version, only those changes would need Senate approval.

He further stated that any ambiguities could be discussed in the National Assembly, emphasizing that the power to amend the Constitution lies with Parliament under Article 239, not the constitutional court.

After meeting the Law Minister, Bilawal held consultations with his legal team, including Sherry Rehman and Farooq H. Naek.

The National Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, is still in progress, with the 27th Amendment expected to be approved today. Sources say the government aims to establish the Federal Constitutional Court soon.