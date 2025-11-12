Opposition announces launching movement against govt over 27th Amendment

ISLAMABAD – The opposition alliance has warned the government that they will make its life miserable and write to all foreign ambassadors, urging them to cancel any agreements made with the current administration.

Speaking to the media alongside opposition members, Mahmood Khan Achakzai said that their movement would begin on Friday, promising peaceful protests without any violence.

He added that letters would be sent to ambassadors of all countries, asking them to revoke any agreements signed with this government.

Achakzai said the UN reports that 45% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line, questioning, “Would the sky have fallen if today’s session had been postponed?”

He emphasized that hostile forces want to push Pakistan toward conflict, and the nation must avoid the path of war.

The opposition alliance leader stated that Pakistan’s Constitution will remain supreme, Parliament will be the source of power, and provinces will have the first right to their own resources.

He further warned, “We are ready for talks, but we will make your life difficult. We urge the judiciary to take action — with one stroke of the pen, they can end this.”

Achakzai added that their negotiations with the government would focus on restoring their mandate.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the powers of the Supreme Court and Chief Justice had been curtailed, effectively abolishing the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, which they vowed to restore.

He asserted that judicial authority and independence must be reinstated, condemning the bill that severely reduces the judiciary’s powers. “Judicial reforms are necessary,” he said, “but the treatment of judges is unacceptable.”

Barrister Gohar added that he pointed out in the assembly that the role of the Chief Justice had been undermined, calling the recent amendments unconstitutional and against the spirit of the Constitution.