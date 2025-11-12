Pakistan hosts Parliamentarians from over 40 countries for Inter-Parliamentary Peace Summit

ISLAMABAD – Two-day Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference is underway in Pakistani capital with over 40 countries sending their top parliamentary leaders, deputy speakers, and representatives to discuss peace, security, and development.

The high-profile conference, chaired by Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, promises intense dialogue and unprecedented collaboration. Delegations have arrived from countries spanning the globe, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kenya, Palestine, Morocco, Rwanda, Maldives, Malaysia, the Philippines, Algeria, Barbados, Serbia, Jordan, Guatemala, Liberia, Tajikistan, Nepal, Somalia, Guyana, and Congo.

Saudi delegation, led by Vice Chairman of the Shura Council Abdullah bin Adem Falahta, touched down in Islamabad earlier this week and was warmly received by Senator Nadeem Ahmed Bhutto and senior Senate officials. Key members of the delegation include Dr. Othman Hakamani, Abdullah Atlas, and Dr. Moeen Al-Madani.

Key figures gracing the conference include former Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, Kenya’s Deputy Speaker Farah Malm Muhammad, and Palestinian National Council Speaker Ruhy Ahmed Muhammad Fattouh. From Jordan, Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Krishan leads the delegation, while representatives from Liberia, Tajikistan, Nepal, Somalia, Guyana, and Congo add to the gathering of global parliamentary heavyweights.

During the event, PM Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Gilani, and NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will deliver keynote addresses, sharing visions for peace, security, and global cooperation. Bilateral meetings between the Senate Chairman and visiting leaders are also on the agenda, promising strategic dialogue on international parliamentary ties.

The conference is set to conclude with a joint communiqué, signaling a unified commitment to strengthening democratic values, parliamentary diplomacy, and international collaboration. Organizers hope the event will serve as a milestone in fostering global peace and cooperation, providing a platform for dialogue among the world’s legislative leaders.