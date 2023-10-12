Islamabad Weather update today

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including in federal capital Islamabad during the next twelve hours, PMD said Thursday.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there are chances of light to moderate rain in Islamabad in the evening or during the night.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 32°C, humidity remains at around 70 percent. Winds blew at 4km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 6km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 74, which is poor for human beings.

The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on 13 evening/night.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during evening/night.