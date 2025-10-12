Over 200 Taliban killed, 23 Pakistani soldiers martyred in border clashes with Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army announced that more than 200 Taliban and affiliated militants were killed and several others injured after Pakistan launched a decisive counteroffensive in response to unprovoked firing from across the Afghan border.

The clashes also claimed the lives of 23 Pakistani soldiers, while 29 others were wounded, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a statement, ISPR said Afghan Taliban and India-backed Kharijite militants carried out an overnight attack along the Pak-Afghan border, aiming to destabilize the region and facilitate terrorism. The alert Pakistani forces repelled the assault, destroying multiple Taliban posts, camps, and training facilities.

ISPR confirmed that 21 Afghan posts were temporarily captured, and Pakistan ensured maximum measures to avoid civilian casualties. The army reiterated that Pakistan remains fully committed to defending its sovereignty and will not tolerate the use of Afghan soil for terrorism.

The spokesperson also noted that the attacks coincided with the Taliban Foreign Minister’s visit to India, accusing India of sponsoring regional terrorism. Pakistan demanded that the Taliban government take verifiable action against Daesh, Kharijite, and India-linked terror factions.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the Pakistan Army’s effective response and paid tribute to the 23 martyred soldiers, offering condolences to their families and prayers for the recovery of the injured.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan will never compromise on national defense, adding that the entire nation stands firmly with its armed forces against external aggression and terrorism.