Pakistan Navy chief visits new installations in Balochistan

Inaugurates Marines Training Center at Gwadar and infrastructure of 21st Air Defence Battalion at Ormara
Web Desk
07:52 PM | 12 Sep, 2020
Share

GWADAR – Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday visited Pakistan Navy units at Coastal Areas and inaugurated Marines Training Center at Gwadar and infrastructure of 21st Air Defence Battalion at Ormara.

Upon his arrival at Gwadar, Naval Chief was received by Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi.

Marines Training Centre (MTC) is one of the premier institutes of Pakistan Navy designed to impart basic Marines Officers and specialized professional courses to Pakistan Navy and participants from friendly Countries.

Establishment of training centre at Gwadar is a significant initiative by Pakistan Navy to cater futuristic training requirements and enhance presence along the coast.

Besides, the newly raised PN air defence setup at Ormara will afford comprehensive air defence cover to sensitive installations located at coastal region.

Addressing on the occasion, Naval Chief highlighted the importance of security of entire coast and Gwadar port in relation to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The Admiral also reiterated Pakistan Navy's resolve to safeguard the maritime interests of the Nation at all cost.

Later, while interacting with the troops deployed at Makran Coast, the Naval Chief commended officers and men for their high morale, commitment and spirit of sacrifice to safeguarded maritime boundaries of Pakistan.

Violence breeds violence: Shehzad Roy stands against public hanging of rapists
02:24 PM | 12 Sep, 2020

