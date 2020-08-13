Pakistan Air chief assesses flight performance of dual seat JF-17B
Says PAF fully prepared for the defence of motherland
ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited an operational air base and assessed flight performance of recently induced JF-17B dual seat aircraft, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) said on Thursday.
During the visit he participated in an operational training mission in the dual seat JF-17 Thunder aircraft at an operational base, said a PAF press release.
Being a seasoned F-16 pilot himself, the Air Chief had a firsthand assessment of operational capabilities of the indigenously manufactured dual seat fighter aircraft.
Interacting with the air and ground crew, the Air Chief lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of the personnel.
He added that the induction of dual seat version and Block-3 variant of JF-17 Thunder would help in maintaining the cutting edge of the PAF.
He also stated that PAF personnel were the proud custodians of the legacy of valiant air warriors of Pakistan, which was manifested during Operation Swift Retort, last year.
He further said that PAF would never be intimidated by stockpiling of weapons by the enemy.
He went on to mention that PAF, in synergy with sister services, was ever ready to counter any threat to the sovereignty of our sacred motherland.
Earlier on his arrival at the base, the Air Chief was received by Air Officer Commanding and Base Commander.
