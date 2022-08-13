Senior citizens, special persons in Lahore to get free travel on Orange Line Metro Train
LAHORE – Punjab government has announced to provide free travel facility to the senior citizens and special persons on Orange Line Metro train, mega public transit project in the provincial capital.
In a statement, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said that a discount package in the fare of Orange Metro train will also be offered to women and students.
He said that the government has planned to launch a pilot project of electric buses in Lahore.
Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said best travel facilities will be provided to the public through the modern and environment friendly buses.
The chief minister has also formed an advisory committee for the conversion of Orange Line Metro Train on solar energy.
Orange Line Metro Train marks its 1st anniversary ... 08:40 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
LAHORE - A ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of Orange Line Metro Rail Train System (OLMRTS) operations ...
