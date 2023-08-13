Weather Update for Karachi

In August, Pakistan’s largest city experiences peak of the monsoon season, and the weather remains generally hot and humid, with occasional rainfall.
On Sunday, the weather of the metropolis is likely to remain hot and humid with dust-raising winds expected in most districts of the province.
As the city of over 20 million is likely to witness sultry weather, light rain, and drizzle are expected in coastal areas of the metropolis.
As per the report of AccuWeather, there is only a 25 percent probability of precipitation in the port city.
The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 29°C, while the maximum will be 31°C. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 4, which is moderate, and wind gusts blew at nearly 22km/h.
The Cloud Cover is said to be over 85 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.
Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 123 on Sunday. The air of the metropolis reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Experts suggest to limit time spent outside.
In a fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, warning of urban flooding and flash flooding in several major cities.
Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahsstreams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 14th to 16th August.
Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings on 14th & 15th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.
Synoptic Situation
Moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 13, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|294.9
|298.15
|Euro
|EUR
|322.6
|325.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|374
|377.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.5
|79.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.53
|772.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222.8
|225
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.84
|40.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.77
|37.12
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.94
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.45
|942.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.84
|63.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.68
|175.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.09
|28.39
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.64
|754.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.9
|79.6
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|214
|216
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.85
|27.15
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.47
|329.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,160.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,800
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.