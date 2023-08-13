Weather Update for Karachi

In August, Pakistan’s largest city experiences peak of the monsoon season, and the weather remains generally hot and humid, with occasional rainfall.

On Sunday, the weather of the metropolis is likely to remain hot and humid with dust-raising winds expected in most districts of the province.

Karachi Rain Update

As the city of over 20 million is likely to witness sultry weather, light rain, and drizzle are expected in coastal areas of the metropolis.

As per the report of AccuWeather, there is only a 25 percent probability of precipitation in the port city.

Karachi Temperature Today

The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 29°C, while the maximum will be 31°C. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 4, which is moderate, and wind gusts blew at nearly 22km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be over 85 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 123 on Sunday. The air of the metropolis reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Experts suggest to limit time spent outside.

In a fresh advisory, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, warning of urban flooding and flash flooding in several major cities.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local Nullahsstreams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 14th to 16th August.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and surroundings on 14th & 15th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Synoptic Situation

Moist currents from Arabian sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country.