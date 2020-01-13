Truck-car collision kills three in Nawabshah
Share
NAWABSHAH - Three people including former Ameer of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JUI) Sindh chapter got killed while another two sustained serious injuries in truck-car collision in Nawabshah on Monday morning.
According to media reports, the road accident occurred after a speeding truck hit the car near Bandhi area.
In the collision the car was completely destroyed killing three riders on the spot.
Shortly after the accident, rescue teams and police officials arrived at the scene and pulled the bodies and the injured survivor from the mangled wreckage of the car and shifted them to a nearby hospital.
According to the police the driver of the tuck was responsible for the gruesome accident who managed to flee from the scene after the accident.
The police has launched a search operation to arrest the driver.
- Govt ads case: Ex-PM Gillani to be indicted on Jan 3009:36 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Premier Systems' journey towards digital transformation with SAP, ...09:31 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Ailing Nawaz Sharif's dinner with family at London hotel makes PTI ...08:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- PM Imran vows to eliminate elements causing unrest in erstwhile Fata07:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Musharraf lauds LHC decision of overturning death sentence07:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- We must support and respect all actors, says Meera03:03 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Queen, Prince Harry, senior royals set for crisis talks02:29 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are back together02:04 PM | 13 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019