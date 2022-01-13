Two Indian soldiers killed ‘mysterious firing’ in occupied Kashmir
09:20 PM | 13 Jan, 2022
NEW DELHI – Two Indian army personnel were killed in a mysterious firing incident Rajouri district of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.
The incident happened in Hanjanwali area of the district when the two soldiers sustained bullet injuries. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed to their wounds.
Security officials have launched an investigation into the matter while reports termed it a case of fratricide.
