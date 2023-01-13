Search

Pakistan

PTI, JI to protest postponement of LG polls in Karachi, Hyderabad

09:53 AM | 13 Jan, 2023
Source: file photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leaders on Friday termed the Sindh government’s decision to delay the local body polls in Karachi and Hyderabad “unacceptable”.

The local body polls – scheduled for January 15 – have been put off in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Dadu due to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) reservations.

The PTI decided to oppose the Sindh government’s decision, saying the party will challenge the delay in the courts and explore every democratic avenue.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that the provincial government took up the step as they were afraid of defeat.

The PTI will give a call for protest on Saturday after consultations, he said. 

In a statement, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that MQM and PPP are two sides of the same coin.

Sheikh called on Asif Zardari to quit politics by admitting moral as well as political defeat.

The PTI leader said that the provincial government made the decision to delay the polls as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was quite frightened of the imminent defeat in Karachi and Hyderabad.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan exposed the whole system in front of the masses, he claimed. 

JI Karachi President Hafiz Naeem-Ur-Rehman said that the party would not accept the postponement of the local body elections and termed the decision an “ambush” on Karachi and Hyderabad.

The JI leader asked party members to remain on their marks with unwavering courage as the party’s line of action will be issued this morning. “The Sindh government’s decision is not acceptable under any circumstances.”

Rehman called on his party activists to gear up for protest today and said: “We will stage a protest, go to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s premises, and the court as well. We will not let these people — the MQM-P and PPP — flee.”

