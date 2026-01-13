3 women die of suffocation in Rawalpindi due to geyser gas leak

RAWALPINDI – Three women lost their lives due to suffocation caused by a gas leak from a geyser in an apartment in Bahria Town Phase 7, while a young woman was rendered unconscious and rushed to the hospital.

According to Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Nazir of Rawat Police Station, all the deceased died immediately as a result of the gas leak.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Usman Gujar initially stated that the incident may have been caused by gas leakage, and a forensic team has reached the site to determine the nature of the incident.

The ages of the deceased women were 45, 60, and 70, while the 23-year-old unconscious woman is receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Rescue 1122 reported that two ambulances and five rescue personnel reached the site immediately and conducted a search-and-rescue operation.

District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, Engineer Sabghatullah, said that due to extreme cold, the increased use of heaters and stoves in homes has led to a significant rise in gas leak incidents.

A public advisory instructed residents that if they smell gas, they should avoid turning any electrical switches on or off, and not to use matches or flames. Instead, doors and windows should be opened to ventilate the area, and all occupants should be moved to a safe location.

It is worth noting that this incident occurred just two days after a gas cylinder explosion in Islamabad, which killed eight people, including a newlywed couple, and injured 11 others. The government had also ordered an investigation into that blast.