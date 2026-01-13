Dg Ispr Calls For Zero Tolerance On Sectarianism In Nationwide Security Campaign

KARACHI – In meeting with National Peace Messaging Committee (NPAC), Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stressed unity of purpose and shared national narrative on security is no longer optional.

The high-level discussion tackled internal security threats posed by Fitna al-Khawarij, TTP, and TTA, while also reaffirming Islamabad’s principled stance on Kashmir and Gaza. Officials termed meeting as “exceptionally productive,” with hopes of opening new avenues for trust and practical cooperation between state institutions and civil society.

Pak army spokesperson said supporting oppressed is Pakistan’s moral duty, and that underlining country’s commitment to ethical responsibility on global stage.

NPAC pledged unwavering solidarity with Pakistan Armed Forces and assured full support in promoting the national narrative. Committee members strongly condemned terrorism, declaring that there is no justification for it, and reached consensus on zero-tolerance policy against hate speech and sectarianism. A nationwide campaign to spread the message of social harmony was also announced.

NPAC proposed expanding awareness and guidance sessions in mosques, madrassas, and universities to strengthen the state’s narrative. Highlighting the stakes, DG ISPR stressed that public awareness and a truth-based narrative are decisive weapons against enemy psychological warfare.