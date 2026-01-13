Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT – Tremors from an earthquake were felt in Swat district and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake registered a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale at a depth of 18 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Eyewitnesses reported that people came out of their homes reciting the Kalma Tayyiba after feeling the tremors.

Meanwhile, local authorities have stated that, so far, no casualties or property damage have been reported following the earthquake.