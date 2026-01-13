Pakistan to issue $2.75b in international bonds over next 3 years

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has decided to issue international bonds worth $2.75 billion over the next three years.

As part of this plan, preparations are underway to launch a $250 million Panda Bond either at the end of this month or in February, and a strategy for its issuance has already been finalized.

According to the reports, the aim is to gradually increase the total value of Panda Bonds to $1 billion, targeting not only the Chinese market but also global capital markets.

Reports added that by the next financial year, the volume of bonds is expected to rise to $1 billion, and in the 2027-28 fiscal year, there are plans to issue an additional $1.5 billion in international bonds.

The issuance of international bonds will improve external commercial financing and help reduce the financing gap in the coming years.

It was further noted that Pakistan’s credit rating is improving according to global agencies, and further improvements in the macroeconomic situation will support external financing.