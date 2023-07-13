Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 13, 2023

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.

Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.

