Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 13, 2023

Web Desk 09:03 AM | 13 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 13, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.9 281.15
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.2 74
Australian Dollar AUD 191 195
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.93 749.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216
China Yuan CNY 38.7 39.1
Danish Krone DKK 41.14 41.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.34 917.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.87 60.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.56 175.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.61 26.91
Omani Riyal OMR 724.56 732.56
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.91 26.21
Swiss Franc CHF 315.27 317.77
Thai Bhat THB 7.96 8.11

USD to PKR: Rupee gains Rs3.48 against dollar in interbank

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.

During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.

Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.

More to follow...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 13, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (13 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Karachi PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Islamabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Peshawar PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Quetta PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sialkot PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Attock PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujranwala PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Jehlum PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Multan PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Bahawalpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Gujrat PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nawabshah PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Chakwal PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Hyderabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Nowshehra PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Sargodha PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Faisalabad PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415
Mirpur PKR 203,900 PKR 2,415

