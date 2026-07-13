Roti to cost Rs25, Naan Rs35 as Lahore Nanbais raise prices again

LAHORE – As millions of Pakistanis continue to grapple with relentless inflation and shrinking household budgets, another basic food item is set to become more expensive as United Nanbai Association announced a fresh increase in roti and naan prices in Lahore, piling further pressure on consumers already struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living, with very little to almost no increment.

The cost of staple food is set to climb once again as United Nanbai Association announced another increase in roti and naan prices across Lahore, blaming soaring flour prices and rising operating expenses. The move triggered fresh standoff with the district administration, which has warned that strict action will be taken against any tandoor charging above the government-notified rates.

Under revised pricing, a simple roti will now cost Rs25, while naan will be sold for Rs35. The association said the decision follows sharp increase in flour costs, with 20-kg flour bag now priced at Rs2,400, while fine flour has surged to Rs12,000.

Nanbai representatives argued that skyrocketing flour prices, expensive LPG and rising packaging costs have made it impossible for tandoor owners to continue selling roti at the official rate of Rs. 16. They have given government a 3-day deadline to begin negotiations, warning that tandoors across the city could shut down if their demands remain unaddressed.

The latest hike comes only months after the association raised the price of roti from Rs. 14 to Rs. 20 and fixed naan at Rs. 30, highlighting the mounting pressure on bakery operators amid escalating input costs.

Despite announcement, the district administration made it clear that no unauthorized increase will be tolerated. Officials said enforcement teams will take action against anyone charging more than the officially notified prices, adding that measures are being taken to ensure consumers continue to receive affordable roti.

The price surge is not limited to Lahore. In Karachi, several tandoors have also increased the price of roti by Rs. 5, with customers now paying Rs. 25 instead of the previous Rs20.