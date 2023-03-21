Roti price increased in Lahore

LAHORE: The Naan Bai Association on Tuesday announced increasing the prices of roti of 100 grams from existing Rs 15 to Rs 25.

It was decided in an urgent meeting of the Association. According to the office-bearers of the association, new rates will apply from Thursday or Friday. The association termed the increase a result of hike in flour prices.

They said that the association would decrease the roti price if government provided them the flour free of cost. “We have left no other option but to increase the roti price,” they added.