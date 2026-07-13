Safar Moon likely to be sighted on July 15, PMD says

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted possibility of sighting the crescent moon marking beginning of the second Islamic month of Safar on the evening of July 15, saying July 16 is likely to be observed as the 1st of Safar.

According to PMD, the new moon will be born at 2:43 pm on July 14, creating favorable astronomical conditions for crescent visibility the following evening. The department said weather and visibility conditions are expected to support moon sighting across most parts of the country, including Sindh.

In Karachi, skywatchers will have a relatively long window to observe the crescent. The moon is expected to remain above the horizon for approximately 64 minutes after sunset, with the last opportunity for sighting extending until 8:28 p.m.

PMD’s forecast points to bright prospects for moon sighting, but the department emphasized that its assessment is based on astronomical calculations and observational conditions.

The final announcement regarding the beginning of the month of Safar will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after reviewing moon-sighting testimonies and relevant evidence from across the country.