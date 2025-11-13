617 graduates conferred degrees at CUI Sahiwal convocation

SAHIWAL – As many as 617 students were awarded degrees at the Fall 2025 Convocation of COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), Sahiwal Campus. The ceremony, held on Tuesday with traditional academic decorum, also saw 40 high-achieving students receive medals — 14 male and 26 female — in recognition of outstanding performance.

Prof Dr Raheel Qamar (T.I.), Rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, attended as the chief guest. Congratulating the graduating class, he termed education a “national trust” and urged students to contribute meaningfully to the country’s development. “Now it is your time to pay back to your parents, your institution, and your country,” he said, while appreciating the Sahiwal campus for its academic and research progress.

Presenting the campus report, the Director CUI Sahiwal said the institution, established in 2006, now hosts 3,808 students across 23 programmes and has produced 8,654 graduates to date. He highlighted recently completed projects, including the Rs165 million Academic Block-D, expansion of transport and IT facilities, and the launch of four PhD programmes.

Upcoming initiatives include the construction of a girls’ hostel, a sports complex, and a central library. Nearly 30 per cent of enrolled students are beneficiaries of various scholarships, amounting to Rs 140 million in 2024–25 and expected to rise to Rs 170 million in 2025–26.

The campus organised more than 45 seminars and workshops during the year while strengthening linkages with industry for internships and employment opportunities.

The rector lauded faculty, administration and students for their efforts and expressed hope that the new graduates would serve the nation with dedication and integrity.