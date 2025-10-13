Trump hails ‘New Era’ as Israeli Hostages, Palestinian prisoners exchange marks historic Peace Step

GAZA – All 20 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released and handed over to the International Red Cross, while hundreds of Palestinian prisoners have begun returning home under a historic Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement.

The release of the hostages took place in two phases, with 13 hostages moved to the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis. In parallel, 38 buses carrying freed Palestinian prisoners have already reached Gaza, as part of a larger plan to release 2,000 prisoners from Israeli jails.

US President Donald Trump, addressing the Israeli Parliament hailed the developments as a “historic moment” and a “new era for the Middle East.” He said, “After two years of darkness and captivity, 20 hostages are returning to their families. This is not just the end of a war but the beginning of new hope.”

During Trump’s speech, two left-wing members of the Israeli Parliament staged a protest in support of Palestine, raising slogans and causing brief commotion before security personnel escorted them out. Trump praised the parliament’s security staff for their prompt action and continued his address, highlighting the role of Arab and Muslim countries in pressuring Hamas to release the hostages.

“This extraordinary cooperation shows that countries across the region are willing to work together as partners for peace,” Trump said. He also praised members of his administration, including Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, for their role in facilitating the ceasefire.

The agreement is widely seen as the most significant step toward ending the two-year conflict, which escalated into a broader regional dispute involving countries such as Iran, Yemen, and Lebanon. Trump added that the defeat of Hezbollah’s military threat from Lebanon marks a key milestone in the region’s stability, emphasizing U.S. support for Lebanon’s new president and efforts to permanently disarm armed groups.

In Israel, citizens gathered near the Re’im military camp close to Gaza and at Tel Aviv’s “Hostage Square” to welcome the returning hostages, waving Israeli flags and holding posters with their photos. Meanwhile, masked armed individuals associated with Hamas were seen in Gaza, overseeing the handover of the hostages to Red Cross representatives.

This ceasefire and the simultaneous release of hostages and prisoners mark a turning point in a conflict that has reshaped the Middle East’s political landscape and caused widespread regional tensions.

President Isaac Herzog announced that Trump will receive Israel’s highest civilian honor later this year in recognition of his role in the diplomatic breakthrough.