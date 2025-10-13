Two more ministers inducted into Punjab cabinet

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered the oath to newly inducted ministers Rana Muhammad Iqbal and Manshaullah Butt in the provincial cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary Punjab, and the entire provincial cabinet.

Newly appointed Adviser to the Chief Minister, Anusha Rehman, also attended the ceremony, while the Chief Secretary read out the official notification of appointment.

A large number of political and social figures participated in the ceremony held at the Governor House.