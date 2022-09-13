Online College Admissions System (OCAS) receives over 78,000 applications for Intermediate Admissions

LAHORE – Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaborations with Punjab Higher Education Department, has so far received over 78,000 applications for admissions in FA, FSC, ICS and other programs in government colleges of Punjab.

The online portal continues to receive more applications as many as 27,900 students have applied for ICS, 19,800 for pre-medical, 19,000 for FA, 5,800 for pre-engineering, and over 5,100 for I.Com.

Students can also download the pdf version of the government colleges prospectus for free from the online portal. The system has facilitated the students with online submission of their admission forms instead of physically travelling to other cities to submit the admission form.

Online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted till November 30 at ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Students can also visit the helpline at 042-111-11-20-20 for more details or guidance regarding the admission process.