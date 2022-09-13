Online College Admissions System (OCAS) receives over 78,000 applications for Intermediate Admissions
Web Desk
05:20 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Online College Admissions System (OCAS) receives over 78,000 applications for Intermediate Admissions
Source: social media
Share

LAHORE – Online College Admissions System (OCAS), developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaborations with Punjab Higher Education Department, has so far received over 78,000 applications for admissions in FA, FSC, ICS and other programs in government colleges of Punjab.

The online portal continues to receive more applications as many as 27,900 students have applied for ICS, 19,800 for pre-medical, 19,000 for FA, 5,800 for pre-engineering, and over 5,100 for I.Com.

Students can also download the pdf version of the government colleges prospectus for free from the online portal. The system has facilitated the students with online submission of their admission forms instead of physically travelling to other cities to submit the admission form.

Online applications for admission to government colleges can be submitted till November 30 at ocas.punjab.gov.pk. Students can also visit the helpline at 042-111-11-20-20 for more details or guidance regarding the admission process.

Punjab Intermediate students get new system for ... 10:52 PM | 3 Sep, 2022

LAHORE – The Online College Admission System (OCAS) has been launched for annual intermediate admissions in ...

More From This Category
Three Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in gunfire ...
09:40 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Peace committee chief, 2 cops among 5 killed in ...
07:51 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Imran Khan clarifies remarks about extension to ...
10:01 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Intelligence officials to be summoned if ...
06:50 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
PM Shehbaz rejects hike in medicine prices
02:45 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
PTI moves Supreme Court against phase-wise ...
01:35 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming movie project
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr