Punjab Intermediate students get new system for admissions
LAHORE – The Online College Admission System (OCAS) has been launched for annual intermediate admissions in Punjab.
Online applications for admission in more than 800 government colleges of Punjab have been started under the new system for the convenience of students.
The system was launched by Special Secretary Higher Education Naeem Ghaus at a ceremony, attended by Senior Officials of Higher Education Department, Director of Public Instruction (DPI) and senior Officials of Punjab information Technology Board (PITB) IT solutions wing.
The web portal has been developed by the Higher Education Department Punjab and the Punjab IT Board. From the web portal, students can apply to selected government colleges sitting at home.
The application for the admission can be made at www.ocas.punjab.gov.pk.
Students can also download the prospectus of government colleges free of cost from the portal. They can also visit the helpline 20-20-11-111-042 for more details or guidance.
