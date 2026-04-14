PTI open to talks as Barrister Gohar stresses need for internal ‘ceasefire’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan has expressed hope that talks with the government could begin within the next one to one-and-a-half months, stressing that a “ceasefire” is also necessary among political stakeholders.

Speaking to the media at Adiala Road Dahgal Naka, Gohar Khan appreciated all those who played a role in facilitating Iran-US negotiations, saying such efforts deserve recognition.

He said the party chairmanship is a trust given to him by the PTI founder and he would step down whenever asked. He added that rumors had been spread against him, but he would not deviate from his stance, clarifying that no negotiations are currently taking place.

Gohar stated that no meetings are being allowed, questioning how such a prominent leader could be denied access. He alleged that during January, when Imran Khan underwent eye surgery, no one was allowed to meet him, calling it an attempt to create a divide between the party founder and the public, which could harm the country.

He reiterated that PTI’s stance on negotiations is clear, emphasizing support for the people and the country. He said there has been no breakdown yet and expressed hope that a new round of dialogue would take place, warning that Pakistan cannot afford further tension and division.

Commenting on Iran-US talks, he said PTI supports Pakistan’s diplomatic role and welcomed the respect gained at the international level. While acknowledging that no breakthrough had been achieved, he noted that there had also been no breakdown, expressing hope that a temporary ceasefire could become permanent in future talks.

Gohar further stated that Pakistan is playing a positive role for global peace, but the conflict is affecting economies worldwide, including Pakistan’s. He revealed that PTI had canceled a public gathering in support of national interest and praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, while criticizing internal political divisions.

He concluded that internal stability is essential for global stability, adding that political stability would strengthen provincial governments. He also raised concerns over delays in judicial cases and said that while social media cannot be fully controlled, PTI has consistently supported Pakistan’s role on the global stage.