Samsung launches ‘Winners League’ campaign – where everyone wins this season

LAHORE – Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of its exciting new consumer promotion, “Winners League – Where Everyone Wins,” bringing unmatched value and rewards to customers across Pakistan during the country’s most anticipated cricketing season.

Tapping into the electrifying spirit of cricket that unites millions nationwide, Samsung’s Winners League campaign ensures that every purchase is a winning moment. Designed to deliver both instant gratification and long-term excitement, the promotion offers guaranteed rewards, weekly draw, and a mega bundle draw, making it one of Samsung’s most rewarding campaigns to date.

Win Every Time with Confirmed Rewards

Customers purchasing selected Galaxy A Series and Galaxy S models – including Galaxy S25 FE, Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, Galaxy A26, Galaxy A17, and Galaxy A07 – will receive confirmed vouchers worth up to PKR 25,000, redeemable through the Samsung Members app.

Upon purchase, customers can register their device on the Samsung Members app to unlock their voucher, ensuring immediate value with every purchase.

Exciting Weekly Rewards

In addition to confirmed benefits, customers will be automatically entered into weekly lucky draws, offering a chance to win:

98-inch premium TVs

Air conditioners

Washing machines

Each eligible purchase qualifies as an entry, giving customers multiple chances to win throughout the campaign period.

Mega Bundle Worth PKR 2.5 Million

All participating customers will also be eligible for the grand mega lucky draw, featuring an exclusive Samsung bundle worth PKR 2.5 million, including:

83-inch OLED TV

Refrigerator

Washing machine

Air conditioner

Winners will be selected through a lucky draw process at the end of the campaign.

Seamless Participation

Participation in the Winners League campaign is simple and seamless:

Purchase an eligible Galaxy device during the campaign period

Activate the device and register via Samsung Members

Instantly unlock confirmed rewards

Get automatically entered into weekly and mega draws

Celebrating the Spirit of Winning

With “Winners League,” Samsung brings together the passion of cricket and the joy of winning, creating a campaign where every consumer walks away with value. Whether through instant rewards or life-changing prizes, Samsung continues to enhance everyday experiences for its customers in Pakistan.

Availability

The Winners League promotion is available for a limited time only, valid from 13th April to 3rd May, across Samsung authorised retailers nationwide and online at samsung.com.