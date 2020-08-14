Pakistan needs reaffirmation of pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam: PM Imran   

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan in the past seven decades confronted multiple internal and external challenges with resilience.

In his message on Independence Day (Friday, the Prime Minister said the country needed reaffirmation of the pledge to continue pursuing the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He stressed upon the nation to remain steadfast and embrace every challenge holding the torch of ‘Unity, Faith and Discipline’.

He said the day is an occasion to pay tribute to all those sons of the soil who laid their lives while defending and protecting territorial as well as ideological frontiers of the motherland.

The Prime Minister said his government is building a system where rule of law prevailed with State of Medina as a role model.

The Prime Minister said, “While we celebrate this Independence Day, our hearts are profoundly grieved by the sufferings of our brethren in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are facing military siege since past one year.”

He said Pakistan would stand firmly with the Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self-determination and raise Kashmiris voice at all fora to sensitize the world about the threat to peace and security of the region posed by the supremacist RSS ideology pursued by the BJP government.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah for the success of nation and Kashmiris, the Radio Pakistan reported.