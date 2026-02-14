Imran Khan speaks to sons for over 30 Minutes after Supreme Court orders

ISLAMABAD – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was allowed to speak on the phone with his sons Kasim and Suleman, officials confirmed Saturday.

According to reports, the call took place on Friday, though further details about the conversation have not been disclosed. Adiala Jail authorities verified that the call was facilitated in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directives, allowing the PTI founder to connect with his children.

Sources revealed that Imran Khan spoke to his sons for more than 30 minutes, highlighting the importance of communication for the family amid ongoing legal proceedings.

This unprecedented phone call has drawn national attention, raising public interest in the personal side of the political figure during his incarceration.

Recent relief was granted to Imran Khan by the Supreme Court, coupled with his silence, has sparked speculation about possible easing of his legal and political restrictions. Currently incarcerated with limited contact with family, party leaders, and lawyers, Khan has not issued public statements in recent months.

Within PTI, uncertainty exists about how he might act if allowed renewed communication. Historically, Khan has used meetings to relay political messages publicly, often sharply criticizing senior leadership, which led to restrictions on his interactions.

Recent reports indicate his wife, Bushra Bibi, has met select relatives under strict conditions prohibiting political discussion or media interaction. Any meetings with Khan would likely have similar rules, but it is unclear if he would adhere to them.