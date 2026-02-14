No More Free Internet at Lahore Railway Station

LAHORE – Commuters at Lahore Railway Station are left frustrated and disconnected after station’s free Wi-Fi service was abruptly suspended. Reports say railway officials failed to pay the internet service provider, prompting the private company managing the network to remove all equipment.

Despite shutdown, QR codes promoting the service remain plastered across the station, misleading passengers who keep trying, in vain, to connect. Frustration is mounting, especially as trains at the station frequently run behind schedule.

Sources confirm that devices previously installed at the main entrance and on platforms two and four have been completely withdrawn. The free Wi-Fi program, introduced under the direction of Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, was part of a nationwide initiative to provide internet access to travelers at major stations, including Lahore and Karachi.

Passengers are demanding urgent action, calling on authorities either to restore the service immediately or remove the misleading signage to prevent further inconvenience and confusion.