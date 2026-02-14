Over 1Crore Families set to benefit from Rs38Bn Ramazan Relief with Rs13,000 Stipend

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rolled out massive Rs38 billion Ramazan Relief Package for 2026, promising to deliver financial assistance to 12.1 million households across Pakistan.

Under ambitious programme, each household will receive Rs13,000 directly via digital wallets, ensuring quick and secure distribution during the holy month of Ramadan. Speaking at launch ceremony, the premier revealed challenges government faced in rolling out the scheme, including securing bank cooperation, overcoming Pakistan’s limited digital infrastructure, and resolving hurdles with the State Bank of Pakistan.

PM stressed that this Rs38 billion allocation will not only cover all four provinces but also extend to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, with funds delivered via digital wallets and bank accounts. In a major boost, he also announced that the stipend allocation has been raised to Rs10 billion.

Describing initiative as largest and most challenging federal-level Ramadan relief effort in Pakistan’s history, PM Shehbaz assured the public that he will personally conduct periodic reviews to guarantee transparent and efficient distribution.

He further expressed heartfelt thanks to international partners for their continued support, stressing that their involvement will help make this historic programme a resounding success this Ramadan.

With 12.1 million families set to benefit, this is shaping up to be Pakistan’s most extensive Ramadan relief initiative ever—a bold move that promises to make a tangible difference for millions of households nationwide.