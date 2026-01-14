‘Attack us and American Bases Across Middle East will be targeted’, Iran says

TEHRAN – Iran authorities issued grave warning to Washington, if United States attacks Iran, all American military bases in Middle East will be targeted. A senior Iranian official told international media that Tehran has already conveyed this message to US allies, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey.

The threat comes in wake of President Donald Trump’s recent comments encouraging Iranian citizens to continue protests against their government, which he described as a stand against oppression. Trump also warned of “very strong action” if Iran executes protesters, but has not disclosed specifics.

The ongoing unrest in Tehran is unprecedented since 1979 Islamic Revolution. According to US-based human rights group HRANA, the crackdown now claimed at least 2,561 lives, including 2,403 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 minors, and 9 civilians. Iranian officials, however, continue to blame the violence on so-called “terrorists” attacking security forces, mosques, and public property.

In a sign of escalating tensions, direct talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Wittkoff have been suspended. Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet has been briefed on the possibility of U.S. intervention or regime change in Iran, just months after a 12-day conflict with Tehran.

Iran also sent urgent messages to regional allies: senior officials, including Araghchi, have contacted foreign ministers in Qatar, UAE, and Turkey, emphasizing that Iran is determined to defend its sovereignty and security against any foreign interference. Ali Larijani, head of Iran’s top security body, spoke with Qatar’s foreign minister, reaffirming that the country is ready to respond to external threats.

Iran’s judiciary is moving swiftly. Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, head of the judiciary, visited a Tehran detention center and demanded that protesters who attacked civilians, security forces, and public infrastructure be tried and punished without delay. Open trials for high-profile figures are reportedly being prepared, which will be accessible to the media.

Amid threat of conflict, US personnel at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military installation in the region with roughly 10,000 troops, have been advised to temporarily leave the base. Officials stress this is a precautionary strategic adjustment, not a full evacuation, but the move comes as Iran renews its warning that any U.S. attack will prompt retaliatory strikes on American bases throughout the Middle East.

This tense standoff coincides with ongoing domestic unrest in Iran, now considered the country’s most serious challenge since the Islamic Revolution. Internet shutdowns have hampered reporting, but videos verified by the BBC show security forces firing on protesters, confirming HRANA’s death toll estimates.